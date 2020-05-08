Advertisement

Honor 9X Pro to launch in India on May 12

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 08, 2020 10:56 am

Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core Kirin 810 SoC with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. All the variants have expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.
Huawei’s Honor brand will be launching Honor 9X Pro in India on May 12. This comes after 3 months when the 9X Pro smartphone was launched for global markets earlier this year.

Honor India on its Twitter handle has made the announcement via its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads “Whatever you are passionate about, get the speed you need with the Kirin 810. #UpforEXtraordinary”.


Moreover, the company is reported to have accidentally confirmed the name in a tweet that has since been deleted. Honor has not tweeted the launch date yet, the IANS report suggests that it will be launched on May 12 and will be available on Flipkart. The phone is said to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 and it will come with HUAWEI AppGallery instead of Google Play Services and Play Store.


The Honor 9X Pro features a  6.59-inch full HD+  19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution.  The smartphone is powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 810 AI chipset. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button.

The phone runs on EMUI 9.1.1 based Android 9 Pie operating system and it is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for fast charging through USB-C.

For the camera, Honor 9X Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel with LED flash, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the handset comes equipped with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.  The handset measures 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.

