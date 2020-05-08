Poco F2 Pro confirmed to launch on May 12

Poco F2 Pro is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro for the global markets.

Poco was reportedly to launch new Poco smartphone on May 12. Now the company has confirmed that the Poco F2 Pro will be announced on May 12. Poco is also said to be working on Poco F2 and the Poco M2 Pro but it is not known if they will also be launched alongside on the said date.



Yesterday, Tipster Sudhanshu also revealed on Twitter that the handset will be globally released tomorrow in Spain at 14:00 local time. Now, Poco revealed that the leak is true by confirming the global launch of Poco F2 Pro.

Hey POCO Fans, hit now if you want to experience the simplicity of life powered by innovations that truly matter.



BTW, a hidden message at the end of the video.#POCOisBACK #PowerfullyCool pic.twitter.com/FoF3zrLpd3 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 7, 2020





The Poco F2 Pro is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro for the global markets. Redmi K30 Pro has already been launched in China before earlier this year. Poco F2 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared sensor.





There will be a pop-up selfie camera of a 20-megapixel shooter. For the rear, the phone is said to come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth sensor.



It will be backed up a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging and run Android 10 with MIUI 11. The phone might be backed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Recently, European pricing details for the POCO F2 Pro were leaked online. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is reportedly priced at €649 (approx Rs 53,500) while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to be priced at €749 (approx Rs 62,000).