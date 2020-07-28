Vivo V19 receives a price cut of upto Rs 4,000

Vivo V19 was announced in two variants - 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 27,990 and 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 31,990.

Advertisement

Vivo launched Vivo V19 in India in May this year. Now, the company has announced a price cut of up to Rs 4,000 on all the variants of the Vivo V19.



Vivo V19 was announced in two variants - 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 27,990 and 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 31,990. Now after the price cut, Vivo V19 128GB variants retails at Rs 24,990 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 27,990.



The new price is now reflected on various online portals like Flipkart and Amazon. The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. It means the price cut is applicable in offline stores as well. The phone comes in Mystic Silver and Piano Black colour options.

Vivo V19 Specifications



As far as specifications of Vivo V19 is concerned, it features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo V19 phone is the first from the company to come with a dual punch-hole display. On the software front, it runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.





The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support.



It sports a rectangular quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel bokeh lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has the dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32 megapixels main shooter with f/2.0 aperture and an 8 megapixels 105 wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. Both the front and back camera setups support Super Night mode and Ultra Stable video.





Advertisement