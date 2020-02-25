  • 14:18 Feb 25, 2020

Vivo V19 official teaser out, confirmed to have punch hole design

By: Rishi Chawla, , New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 12:54 pm

Latest News

Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo V19 series (Vivo V19 and V19 Pro smartphones) in India next month.
Vivo is now all set to launch the successor of Vivo V17 smartphone, named as Vivo V19. Company has officially posted a teaser image on its twitter handle confirming the launch of Vivo V19 in Indonesia very soon.


The tweet reads "You’re all that I see. Coming up #vivoV19 Perfect You."

 

Vivo-V19


Moreover, as per the timeline image of the company's official Indonesian Twitter handle, it's confirmed that the upcoming Vivo V19 smartphone will have a punch-hole design.


As per media reports floating in India, the company is planning to launch the Vivo V19 series (Vivo V19 and V19 Pro) in India next month. However, as of now, there is no official details are available on its launch date and specifications.


If we see the current market trend, the Vivo V19 is expected to have 6.5-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, Quad rear camera setup, 4200-4500mAh battery with Fast Charging, In-display fingerprint scanner and Qualcomm Snapdragon chupset. Connectivity options will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, b / g / n, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The Vivo V19 smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 29,000.


As far as Vivo V19 Pro is concerned, the smartphone is expected to have 6.5-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, 8GB RAM, 128GB/512GB internal storage, Quad rear camera setup, Dual front camera (punch hole), 4500mAh battery with Fast Charging, In-display fingerprint scanner and 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G paired with Adreno 618. Connectivity options will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, b / g / n, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The Vivo V19 Pro smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 35,000.

