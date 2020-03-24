  • 17:02 Mar 24, 2020

Vivo V19 India launch delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2020 4:26 pm

The company has revealed that it will suspend all product launches starting from Vivo V19.
Vivo has announced that it is delaying the launch of its Vivo V19 smartphone due to Coronavirus outbreak. The company has revealed that it will suspend all product launches starting from Vivo V19. 

 

Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy at Vivo India revealed this information on his official Twitter handle. He further revealed that the company is in touch with government authorities to ascertain the need for essential supplies. The company is in the process of procuring and donating surgical and N95 masks for doctors and healthcare professionals. 

 

“We all stand united against this pandemic and stay optimistic that the efforts of everybody involved will bear fruits soon. While the health and other community workers work overtime to protect us from this pandemic, we urge you to stay indoors and strictly follow social distancing. And please, stay calm, because storms do not last forever,” the company said in a statement. 

 

Vivo recently launched V19 smartphone in Indonesia. It is a rebranded version of the Vivo V17 smartphone launched in India last year. The India Vivo V19 is said to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC as compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC in Indonesia. The phone will feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

 

Vivo V19 is tipped to sport a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it will have a 32-megapixel main selfie sensor and the 8-megapixel wide-angle-camera.

 

Vivo V19 will be fueled with a 4500mAh battery with 18W Dual Engine Fast Charging via USB Type-C port. It will run on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

 

