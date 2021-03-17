Advertisement

Vivo V17 receives Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2021 2:02 pm

Vivo V17 was launched in the country in December 2019 with Funtouch OS 9.2, based on Android 9 Pie.
Vivo has rolled out Android 11-based Funtouch OS update to Vivo V17 smartphone in India. The phone was launched in the country in December 2019 with Funtouch OS 9.2, based on Android 9 Pie.

According to PiunikaWeb, the Android 11 update comes with build number Vivo PD1948F_EX_A6.70.8 and is around 3.4GB in size. The report has shared a tweet from user @97Ghulemaharaj4 showing the changelog for the update.

Further, the update says that after installing the update, some users have started facing issues and bugs. You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements.

In terms of the specifications, Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, up to 800 nits brightness. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone packs a 4500mAh battery with Vivo’s 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging.

Vivo V17 smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel with f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

