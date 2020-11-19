Vivo unveils OriginOS in China, rollout scheduled for November 23 for selected users

Vivo has unveiled its newest take at software, the OriginOS with a brand new UI and a bunch of customization features along with better performance.

Vivo finally revealed its OriginOS in Shenzen during a press conference yesterday. The OriginOS should replace Vivo's earlier software ROM called Funtouch OS.

With Origin OS, Vivo has completely redesigned its software with a desktop grid system which according to Vivo is more comfortable and easier to use. The widget system, supposedly called 'Klotsky Grid' can acquire both rectangular or square shape and can display Nano Alerts which is simple information regarding the app within the widget tile.

For the weather app, Vivo brings a temperature line design and a sky window. With the temperature line, the temperature which is measured in numbers will be converted into a continuous coloured line. The Sky Window allows the desktop to automatically obtain and display the current weather conditions on the home screen.

The weather animations will change as the weather changes in real-time. Vivo also introduced a couple of behavioral wallpapers. For example, there is a time window feature that can enable any wallpaper to understand the time. The system can then integrate with sunset or sunrise times or with the local time of the region.

There's another behavioral wallpaper related to sports in which the flowers will bloom after the user has completed his goal of the number of steps to walk. Along with these, normal homescreen customization options such as Icon picker, are all available.

The much leaked and anticipated feature where you could switch from the grid-like UI to native Android UI is also present and is called Parallel World.

The OriginOS also comes with 26 gesture combinations. Vivo is also said to introduce optimised RAM and Memory management with its OriginOS.

The new OS is expected to be featured for the first time in the upcoming Vivo X60. The OriginOS China rollout is scheduled for 23rd November but only for selected users.

Information regarding global rollout and eligible devices should be shared soon.