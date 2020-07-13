Advertisement

Vivo TWS Neo wireless earbuds teased, might launch along with Vivo X50 series

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 6:01 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that it will launch Vivo TWS Neo wireless earbuds in India soon.

Vivo has announced that it will be launching its flagship series, the Vivo X50 in India on July 16. Now, the company has also teased that it will soon launch its new wireless earbuds in the country. 

 

The company has revealed that it will launch Vivo TWS Neo wireless earbuds in India soon. The company revealed this information on it's the official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Welcome to the world of music with unmatched clarity that takes you on an immersive journey. You can never get enough with the DeepX Stereo Sound effects with 14.2mm moving coil that is designed to impress.” The brand has not revealed the launch date for the upcoming wireless earbuds, but one could expect it to launch alongside the Vivo X50 series, which is scheduled to launch on July 16.

Vivo TWS Neo features and specifications

 

To recall, Vivo introduced TWS Neo in China in June this year. The earbuds are priced at approx. Rs 5,300 in the Chinese market and it comes with two colour options Interstellar Blue and Moon White. 

 

The Vivo TWS Neo earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices, along with support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec. It has DeepX audio effect for strong bass, clear voice and treble. The earphones come with 14.2mm drivers for better audio output. There is also a new low-latency game mode of 88ms for gaming and video calls. The earphones are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

 

The buds feature touch controls for volume and track change. There is also a two-microphone system with noise reduction during voice calls. In terms of battery life, each bud is claimed to offer 5.5 hours when using the AAC codec and 4.2 hours with the aptX codec. Combined with the charging case, they offer up to 27 hours of audio playback on the new earbuds.

 

Vivo TWS Neo earbuds launched with Bluetooth 5.2, 14.2mm driver and low-latency gaming

Vivo Y12 (2020) key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Vivo X50 series launching in India on July 16

Latest News from Vivo

Tags: Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch with 20-day battery Life relaunched at Rs 4,999

Fitbit Charge 4 gets Dynamic GPS, Smart Wake alarms with the latest update

Anker Soundcore Rave Mini speaker launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies