Vivo X50 series launching in India on July 16

Vivo X50 series launch date has been set for July 16 in India. Vivo X50 series will be available for sale in the country on Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores as well.



In a twitter post, the company said "Block your calendar, #vivoX50Series is launching on 16th July, 2020 at 12PM. #StayTuned Uncover the future of smartphone pro - photography with us. #PhotographyRedefined".



Vivo earlier announced its X50 series of smartphones including X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+ this month in China and recently, the company CEO also confirmed the launch in India soon.





Vivo X50 Pro+ specifications





To recall, the Vivo X50 Pro+ features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 120Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. It comes with a 4350mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5 running on top of it.



On the camera front, this is the first smartphone from Vivo to come with a 50-megapixel Samsung SN1 sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2.5cm macro, 13-megapixel periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom and a 32-megapixel portrait lens (50mmm equivalent). For the front, the phone is loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.





Vivo X50 Pro specifications





The Vivo X50 Pro smartphone also features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a 4315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.





On the camera front, the Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 8-megapixel periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.48 aperture. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.





Vivo X50 specifications



Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The Vivo X50 is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel portrait lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.48 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.48 aperture. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.