Vivo TWS Neo earbuds launched with Bluetooth 5.2, 14.2mm driver and low-latency gaming

Vivo TWS Neo earbuds come with 14.2mm drivers for better audio output.

Vivo has launched Vivo TWS Neo true wireless earphones in China. The Vivo TWS Neo earbuds are priced at 499 Yuan (approximately Rs 5,300). It comes in Interstellar Blue and Moon White colours.



The Vivo TWS Neo earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices, along with support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec. It has DeepX audio effect for strong bass, clear voice and treble.



In terms of battery life, each bud is claimed to offer 5.5 hours when using the AAC codec and 4.2 hours with the aptX codec. Combined with the charging case, they offer up to 27 hours of audio playback on the new earbuds. The charging case comes with a USB-C port for charging. There’s no wireless charging support for the case.



The earphones come with 14.2mm drivers for better audio output. There is also a new low-latency game mode of 88ms for gaming and video calls. The earphones are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.



The buds feature touch controls for volume and track change. There is also a two-microphone system with noise reduction during voice calls. Each earphone measures 33.95×18.6×16.5mm and weighs 4.7 grams. The case dimensions are 58.1×51.6×24mm and the weight is 45.7 grams.





