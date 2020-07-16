Vivo TWS Neo earbuds launched in India with Bluetooth 5.2, aptX support

The Vivo TWS Neo earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices, along with support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec.

Advertisement

Along with the launch of Vivo X50 series, Vivo has today also launched Vivo TWS Neo wireless earbuds in India. The product is priced at Rs 5,990 and it comes with two colour options Interstellar Blue and Moon White.



The Vivo TWS Neo earbuds come with 14.2mm drivers for better audio output. There is also a new low-latency game mode of 88ms for gaming and video calls. The earphones are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.



The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices, along with support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec. It has DeepX audio effect for strong bass, clear voice and treble.





In terms of battery life, each bud is claimed to offer 5.5 hours when using the AAC codec and 4.2 hours with the aptX codec. Combined with the charging case, they offer up to 27 hours of audio playback on the new earbuds. The charging case comes with a USB-C port for charging. There’s no wireless charging support for the case.





Each earphone measures 33.95×18.6×16.5mm and weighs 4.7 grams. The case dimensions are 58.1×51.6×24mm and the weight is 45.7 grams. The buds feature touch controls for volume and track change. There is also a two-microphone system with noise reduction during voice calls.