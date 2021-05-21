Vivo TWS 2, Vivo TWS 2e true wireless earphones announced

The Vivo TWS 2 and TWS 2e earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices.

Vivo has launched Vivo TWS 2 and Vivo TWS 2e true wireless earphones in China. The Vivo TWS 2 earbuds are priced at 499 Yuan (approximately Rs 5,500) and Vivo TWS 2e are priced at 299 Yuan (approximately Rs 3,400). Both come in Interstellar Blue and Moon White colours.

The Vivo TWS 2 and TWS 2e earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices. TWS 2 connect to devices with aptX Adaptive/AAC and TWS 2e connect to devices with AAC

In terms of battery life, Vivo TWS 2 packs a 45mAh battery in earphones with up to 8hours (without ANC) / 4.5hours (with ANC) music playback and a total of up to 30 hours with the charging case.

TWS 2e packs s 45mAh battery in earphones with up to 7.6 hours music playback and 27 hours with the charging case.

The earphones come with 12.2mm drivers for better audio output. There is low-latency game mode of 88ms for gaming and video calls for TWS 2 and 117ms low latency gaming TWS 2e. The earphones are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

The buds feature touch controls for volume and track change. There are also triple microphones for intelligent dynamic noise reduction up to 40dB with deep, normal, and mild modes.

There is also one-touch transparent mode in TWS 2 that can pick up voice and other information through the mic.