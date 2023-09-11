Vivo T2 Pro expected to launch this month in India: The rebrand saga continues

Vivo and iQOO launches go hand-in-hand most of the times in India if we look at their previous record. Another example can be the upcoming Vivo T2 Pro, which according to leaks will launch this month in India. Some of its key specifications as well as design aspects have also been detailed and here’s what you can expect from the device.

Vivo T2 Pro: India launch timeline

According to MySmartPrice, the Vivo T2 Pro will launch in India sometime during this month. This will be the third addition to the Vivo T2 series smartphones in the country after the brand launched the Vivo T2x and Vivo T2 5G earlier in April this year. While no concrete launch date was revealed, we can expect an announcement from the brand soon.

Vivo T2 Pro: Rumoured Specifications

The device is expected to sport a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a 64MP primary rear shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It will also be capable of recording 4K videos. Then, another leak from tipster Yogesh Brar on X says that it will have the Dimensity 7200 chipset, Fast charging support, and will come in two memory configurations. He further says that it will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone

The specifications look identical to those we saw in the iQOO Z7 Pro that launched earlier last month. It has the exact same specifications we are currently seeing as leaks for the Vivo T2 Pro. This suggests that the devices will be identical but will be sold under different brand names.

This is not the first time Vivo is launching a rebranded iQOO smartphone in India. We have seen multiple instances in the past where Vivo has rebranded an iQOO device in India itself, or it has rebadged the Chinese variant of an iQOO device to sell it in India. If the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro is anything to consider, we can expect the T2 Pro 5G to lie in the same price bracket.