iQOO Z7 Pro launched: The ideal deal?

iQOO Z7 Pro is the latest addition to iQOO’s Z-series lineup of smartphones in India. The smartphone offers a decent set of specifications such as a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, curved display, and more, at an attractive price point. Does it make the iQOO Z7 Pro the ideal deal in its price range? Take a look at our analysis and find out for yourself.

iQOO Z7 Pro: Price, Availability, Launch offers

The iQOO Z7 Pro comes at Rs 23,999 for 8GB+128GB trim and Rs 24,999 for the 256GB model. The price for the smartphones can be brought down by Rs 2,000 for limited time with launch offers, which includes flat Rs 2,000 discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards or an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of your old smartphone. The iQOO Z7 Pro will be available for purchase on Amazon and iQOO e-store beginning September 5, 12PM IST, in two colour options: Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte.

iQOO Z7 Pro: Specifications

The iQOO Z7 Pro gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours and 1300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 64MP f/1.79 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it will get a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a single mono speaker. The device will run on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and will receive 2 years of major OS upgrades. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.

iQOO Z7 Pro: The competition killer?

At its price point, the iQOO Z7 Pro is competing with the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, and also the recently unveiled Vivo V29e. However, iQOO is making the deal sweeter with some of the features in iQOO Z7 Pro such as a curved display for a more modern look and an immersive viewing experience.

Out of all the devices mentioned above, only the Vivo V29e is equipped with a curved display while the rest of them have a flat panel. The choice of panel, curved or flat, depends on what you prefer. The curved panel melts into the frame resulting in a better aesthetic appeal, and has also been a feature that was earlier limited to the flagships.

Coming to the chipsets, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 proves to be the superior one out of all the processors we see in the above mentioned smartphones. Keep in mind that we are talking about the on-paper performance of the chips and not on the basis of real-world usage. However, a better chipset does result in better performance, efficiency and enhances the overall experience of using a smartphone so there’s that.

Coming to software, all the smartphones are running on Android 13 but which skin is better is always a subjective matter. All of them are feature-rich and have fluid animations across the system. But we will reiterate what we have always said, that FunTouchOS does need a little polish in terms of user interface elements.

We won’t be talking on the camera performances of the smartphones as that would highly depend on software optimisation and we haven’t tested all the devices in concern. Coming to battery capacity, the iQOO Z7 Pro certainly doesn’t have a battery as big as its competitors, which have a 5000mAh unit. However, it does match the competition’s standards in terms of charging speed at 66W.

Lastly, talking about the price-to-performance ratio, the iQOO Z7 Pro edges ahead its competitors for what it is offering. Yes, there are a few tradeoffs, such as the lack of stereo speakers and a smaller battery, but the value you are getting for its price is actually appealing enough to consider it over its competition.