Vivo T1, T1x Launch Date Confirmed, Key Specs Tipped

Vivo has announced that it will be launching the T1 series of smartphones in China tomorrow, i.e. October 19. The key specifications and the design of the Vivo T1, and the Vivo T1x have now also emerged online, giving us a hint of what’s to come.

The key specifications and the design have been leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The design of the Vivo T1 and T1x is nothing unique. The T1 has a water drop style notch on the front with a dual rear camera setup. The T1x has a punch-hole cutout on the front with a triple camera setup on the back.

Furthermore, the tipster claims that these smartphones will have specifications such as a high refresh rate LCD panel. Additionally, they should be powered by the Snapdragon 778G and the Dimensity 900 chipsets. You may also expect a 5,000mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel main camera.

A Vivo phone with model number V2009A was spotted recently on the TENAA certification website. This model is expected to be the Vivo T1 as it is powered by the Dimensity 900 SoC. It has a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, a 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera. There’s 8 GB / 12 GB of RAM with 128 GB / 256 GB of storage, and a 4,005mAh battery.

The T1x could be the more pricier models of the two. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Vivo 2115A was also spotted on TENAA which is expected to be the Vivo T1x. If that’s the case, then the phone could have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. You may get a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system on the back. There should be 8 GB / 12 GB of RAM with 128 GB / 256 GB of storage. Further, the T1x should be backed by a 4,900mAh rated battery with 44W fast charging support.