Vivo S10e video leaked, reveals colour options

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of a new S-series smartphone called Vivo S10e in China soon. Now a video of the upcoming S10e has surfaced online which shows us the rear design of the smartphone.

A tipster on Weibo has shared a video clip of the Vivo S10e. As per the leaked video, the phone will arrive in three colours – Black, White and a Pink gradient. It shows that the phone will sport a triple-camera setup on the back.

Earlier, a smartphone with model number V2130A was spotted on the TENAA certification website. A report revealed that this smartphone is the Vivo S10e.

Vivo S10e Specifications (Rumoured)

The TENAA listing for the V2130A suggests it will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel that offers 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. In addition, for security, it will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Further, it will have 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM options i. China with at least 128GB of storage. Moreover, a 256GB variant should also be available at the time of launch. The device will run Android 11. Furthermore, it will be backed by a 3,970mAh battery.

A triple camera setup on the back will consist of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel camera. Additionally, there’s a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Meanwhile, Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark variant has been launched in India. It is priced at Rs 29,990 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage edition of the V21 5G Neon Spark is priced at Rs 32,900. It can be bought through Vivo India’s online store or Flipkart.

This is the fourth colour option for the Vivo V21 5G smartphone. It is already available in Dusk Blue, Arctic White and Sunset Dazzle colours.

The device will only feature a colour difference. The specifications and features will be remaining the same as the regular Vivo V21 5G.