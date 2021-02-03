Vivo S9 launch date, specifications tipped

Vivo is working on a successor to the Vivo S7. This smartphone could be the first in the world to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor.

Vivo is said to be working on the successor to the Vivo S7 that should be called the Vivo S9. The phone could come out as soon as March 6th, as per a tipster on the chinese microblogging website, Weibo.

Along with the expected launch date, some specifications of the device were also shared by the tipster including SoC and camera information. The device also seems to have a dual front camera setup which means it could follow the footsteps of its predecessor that also came with a similar setup.

Vivo S9 Specifications (Rumored)

As per the tipster, the Vivo S9 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and will become the first smartphone in the world to be powered by this SoC. This processor was unveiled by the chipset maker just last month alongside the MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

It was revealed that manufacturers such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo will be the OEMs that will feature this chip in their respective smartphones.

The Vivo S9 could sport a 6.4-inch display along with dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary lens along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. Interestingly, the Vivo S7 also had a dual camera setup on the front with a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

The official specifications and pricing for the Vivo S9 are still under the wraps but if the leaks are to be considered the truth, then we might not have to wait much longer.