Vivo S20 Series Launched: Check Price, Specs

Vivo has announced the launch of Vivo S20 series in China with Qualcomm and MediaTek processors under each of the models. The Vivo S20 packs a 6500mAh battery which is bigger than Pro’s 5500mAh cell. Here’s everything to know about the Vivo S20 series.

Vivo S20 Series: Price

The Vivo S20 comes in Phoenix Feather Gold, Jade dew white, and Pine Smoke Ink shades, and its pricing starts at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,800) for the 8GB + 256GB trim. The Vivo S20 Pro comes in Phoenix Feather Gold Purple Air, and Pine Smoke Ink colors. Pricing for the Pro model starts at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 39,700) for the 8GB + 256GB trim.

Vivo S20 Series: Specifications

The Vivo S20 series sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+, 3840Hz high frequency PWM dimming, and 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. The S20 gets a flat panel, while the one on the Pro is curved on all four corners. Both phones feature 50MP selfie sensors with Autofocus support and get an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo S20 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor while the S20 Pro gets the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+. The S20 Pro gets up to 16GB RAM LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, while the S20 gets up to 16GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The devices run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

For optics, the Vivo S20 has a 50MP primary camera with OV50E sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 Aperture and an Aura light. The Vivo S20 Pro has a 50MP primady camera with Sony IMX921 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, joined by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.05 aperture, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with f/2.55 aperture, and an Aura light.

The S20 packs a 6500mAh battery with 80W Fast charging while the Pro has a 5500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging. Both the devices are also IP64 rated and have stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio. For connectivity, there’s 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 (S20 Pro), Wi-Fi 6 (S20) Bluetooth v5.4, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.