Vivo S15 series launched with 120Hz displays; Vivo TWS Air also debut

Vivo has announced the S15 series smartphones in China consisting of the Vivo S15 and the Vivo S15 Pro. Vivo TWS Air also tagged along the S15 series in the region. The Vivo S15 series is powered by both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets and both the devices sport 120Hz displays.

Vivo S15 Pro comes in two variants in China and its price has been set at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model and CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 42,600) for the 12GB + 256GB trim.

As for the Vivo S15, it is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,500) for 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 38,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The Vivo TWS Air has launched in China at CNY 199 (approx Rs 2,300). While the phones will go on sale from May 27, the TWS Air will go on sale from May 31.

Vivo S15 Specifications

Vivo S15 features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The S15 has a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The device runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean.

Connectivity options on the Vivo S15 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo S15 is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. There is Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support present as well.

Vivo S15 Pro Specifications

Vivo S15 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is the triple camera setup at the back of the S15 Pro that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor. For selfies, the Vivo S15 Pro carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options on the Vivo S15 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. You get an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. There are stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support.

Vivo TWS Air Specifications

The Vivo TWS Air pack 14.2mm drivers which are tuned by Vivo’s in-house Golden Ear Acoustics Lab. They are claimed to help deliver a balanced sound output. There’s a dual-microphone setup and an artificial intelligence (AI) backed noise reduction algorithm using which TWS Air can reduce ambient noise by up to 45 percent. The earbuds are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

The earbuds also offer three personalised tuning styles including Strong Bass, Clear Voice, and Clear Treble. These earbuds have touch controls and also support a low latency gaming mode. The Vivo TWS Air earbuds having charging case that packs a 430mAh battery which is claimed to last 25 hours.

Each earbud includes a 29mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 4.8 hours of music playback. The charging case also supports fast charging via a USB Type-C port that is rated to deliver 1.5 hours of usage with 10 minutes of charge.