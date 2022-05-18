HomeNewsVivo X80 series launch, price, features, specs and more

Vivo X80 series launch, price, features, specs and more

Vivo X80 series launch

Vivo X80 series, Vivo TWS 2 series India launch highlights

  • Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 have launched in India. Vivo also launched TWS 2 series alongside.
  • Vivo X80 series comes with the V1+ Imaging chip and a curved 3D display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Vivo X80 starts at Rs 54,999 for the base 8/128GB model and Rs 59,999 for top 12/256GB model. It will be available in two colours.
  • The Vivo X80 Pro will come in a single 12GB + 256GB variant at Rs 79,999 in Cosmic Black colour.
  • The Vivo TWS 2 ANC comes at Rs 5,999 while the Vivo TWS 2e comes at Rs 3,299. The TWS 2 series will come in Blue & White colour options.
  • The Vivo X80 series is going to be launched in India today. A few days back it was launched in China. The series consists of Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro.
  • Pre-booking for all products begin May 18 while sale for all the products will start from May 25.

The Vivo X80 comes with an FHD+ screen with an optical fingerprint scanner. The Pro version has a Quad HD+ screen with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The X80 is powered by Dimensity 9000 SoC, and the X80 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Updates are available!

Vivo X80

Vivo X80
  • ChipsetDimensity 9000
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.78-inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage256
  • Display6.78-inches, 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

Vivo X80 Pro+

Vivo X80 Pro+
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display6.78-inches, 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • Front Camera50MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 50MP + 48MP
  • Battery4400mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

