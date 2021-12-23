Vivo S12, S12 Pro launched with dual selfie cameras

Vivo has unveiled its newest S12 series smartphones including the Vivo S12 and the Vivo S12 Pro. The highlights of the smartphones include dual selfie cameras, 108-megapixel primary rear camera and 44W fast charging support as well. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs.

The Vivo S12 begins at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,100) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,500) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The S12 Pro on the other hand is priced at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 40,200) for the 8GB + 256GB trim and CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 43,700) for the 12GB + 256GB version. Furthermore, the smartphones are available in Black, Blue and Gold colour options.

Vivo S12 Pro Specifications

The Vivo S12 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, a 91.39 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz sampling rate, and 398 ppi pixel density. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Vivo S12 Pro gets a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Pro model comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with f/2.28 ultra-wide angle lens for selfies. Interestingly, the front camera setup in both the handsets have autofocus and anti-shake feature as well.

It packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging. In addition, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor, and face unlock for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Vivo S12 Specifications

The vanilla S12 sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 91.01 percent screen-to-body ratio. This smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Further, the rear camera setup on the Vivo S12 remains identical to the S12 Pro. However on the front, the handset has a 44-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/2.0 lens instead of the 50-megapixel sensor on the Pro model. Moreover, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with f/2.28 ultra-wide angle lens.

The handset packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. Both the smartphones run on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11.