Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro launch date revealed

Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro will be launched on July 15 in China, as per an official poster from Vivo.

Vivo S10 Pro has been mentioned in a report for the first time, as previous reports only talked about the Vivo S10.

Gizmochina shared the official poster for the Vivo S10 series. The look and feel of the S10 are quite similar Vivo S9 series.

The poster confirms that Vivo S10 will have a triple rear camera setup, and the primary sensor will be a 108-megapixel.

Vivo S10 Specs (Rumoured)

The Vivo S10 may sport a triple rear camera setup with 108-megapixel primary sensor. In comparison, the Vivo S9 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC will power Vivo S10. It is the same chip that powered the Vivo S9. The smartphone will run on Android 11 and come in two variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

Vivo S10 comes with NFC support, UFS 3.1 storage, and support for 44W fast charging. The phone is said to be charged up to 38% in 15 minutes. There will also be an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Vivo S10 Pro specifications (Rumored)

The Vivo S10 Pro is likely to have a 6.44-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. In addition, it will have a 44-megapixel dual front-facing camera. Mediatek Dimensity 1100 chipset is expected to power the S10 Pro with 8 GB / 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options.

The S10 Pro is expected to have internal memory configurations of 128 GB and 256 GB.