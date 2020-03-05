Vivo S1 Pro price slashed by Rs 1,000

Vivo S1 Pro comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Advertisement

Vivo has slashed the price of Vivo S1 Pro smartphone by Rs 1,000. The phone was launched earlier this year for Rs 19,990. Now after the price cut, Vivo S1 Pro is priced at Rs 18,990.

The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. However, the price is not currently reflecting on online portals such as Amazon and Flipkart. These websites are still selling the smartphone for Rs 19,990.

Advertisement

Vivo S1 Pro comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White colour options.

The Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on FunTouch OS 9.2, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. For the front, the Vivo S1 Pro has 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm and weighs 186.7 grams.