Vivo S1 Pro gets a price cut in India

The Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on FunTouch OS 9.2, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie and is loaded with a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging support.

Vivo has announced a price cut on its Vivo S1 Pro smartphone. The latest price cut is visible on Flipkart and Amazon India.





The Vivo S1 Pro was priced at Rs 20,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. After the Vivo S1 Pro price cut, the phone is now available at a price of Rs 19,990. To recall, the smartphone was launched at the price point of Rs 19,990, however, with the price hike due to GST revision, the phone was priced at Rs 20,990. So the latest price drop has brought the Vivo S1 Pro to its original launch price.

The price cut is also applicable in offline stores as Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has also revealed the price cut. Vivo S1 Pro comes in Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White colour options.



On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. For the front, the Vivo S1 Pro has 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.