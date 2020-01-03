  • 11:42 Jan 06, 2020
S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro

Price :

Rs. 19990

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 03 January, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.38 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 03 January, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.38 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage of the device is 128 GB and it can be expanded to up to 256 GB via microSD card.

For the optics, the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone has a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it will employ a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The device is equipped with a massive 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W dual-engine fast charging through USB-C.The phone will measure 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm and weigh 186.7 grams. Connectivity options are Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and dual-SIM support.

Display

Type

Super AMOLED

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.38 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (Another variant - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage)
Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP f/1.8 Samsung GM1 sensor, 8MP super wide-angle camera with a 120° field of view, 2MP 4cm macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (pop-up selfie mechanism that lifts up in 0.68s)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Funtouch OS 9)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Vivo S1 Pro launched in India for Rs 19,990

Vivo S1 Pro launched in India for Rs 19,990

Vivo S1 Pro is available for purchase across offline stores, Vivo official e-store, Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo S1 Pro 8GB variant to be priced at Rs 19,990?

Vivo S1 Pro 8GB variant to be priced at Rs 19,990?

S1 Pro was already made official in few of the South Asian countries and the Philippines was the first country to get a first-hand experience of this device.

Vivo S1 Pro colour variants confirmed ahead of launch on January 4

Vivo S1 Pro colour variants confirmed ahead of launch on January 4

Vivo S1 Pro will feature 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera and 32MP AI Selfie Camera.

Vivo S1 Pro to be launched in India on January 4

Vivo S1 Pro to be launched in India on January 4

The Indian variant of Vivo S1 Pro will support NFC as well.

Vivo S1 Pro to launch in India soon

Vivo S1 Pro to launch in India soon

Vivo S1 Pro will launch in India in three colours - Blue, Black, and White.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies