Product Features :
- Launch : 03 January, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.38 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage of the device is 128 GB and it can be expanded to up to 256 GB via microSD card.
For the optics, the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone has a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it will employ a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
The device is equipped with a massive 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W dual-engine fast charging through USB-C.The phone will measure 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm and weigh 186.7 grams. Connectivity options are Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and dual-SIM support.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.38 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (Another variant - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP f/1.8 Samsung GM1 sensor, 8MP super wide-angle camera with a 120° field of view, 2MP 4cm macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (pop-up selfie mechanism that lifts up in 0.68s)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Funtouch OS 9)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual standby)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Vivo News
