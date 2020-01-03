Vivo S1 Pro 8GB variant to be priced at Rs 19,990?

S1 Pro was already made official in few of the South Asian countries and the Philippines was the first country to get a first-hand experience of this device.

Advertisement

Vivo is all set to launch is new S-series smartphone in India tomorrow (4th January), dubbed as Vivo S1 Pro. As per information shared by a couple of retailers the 8GB variant of Vivo S1 Pro will be priced at Rs 19,990. However, the company has officially not revealed any pricing of the device yet.

Moreover, some of the retailers have also posted on their website that the smartphone is said to have three colour options- Dreamy White, Mystic Black and Jazzy Blue.

Advertisement

Vivo S1 Pro was already made official in few of the South Asian countries and the Philippines was the first country to get a first-hand experience of this device. Jumping straight to specifications, Vivo S1 Pro has a 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED (2340 x 1080 pixels) display and comes equipped with Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has 128 GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the optics, the Vivo S1 Pro carries a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie lens. The smartphone comes packed with a 4500mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Type C port, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm and weighs around 186.7 grams