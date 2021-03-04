Vivo neckband-style headphones announced with up to 18 hours of battery life

Vivo Neckband wireless headset uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, which allows faster connection in a range of up to 10 meters with compatible devices.

Along with the Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e smartphones, Vivo has also announced its Neckband wireless headset in China. The product is priced at 299 yuan (Rs 3,370 approx.) and it comes in Feather Grey, Black and Blue colours.



The new headset has a neckband style and is shaped for comfortable wear. There is 11.2mm dynamic driver with Japan’s Daikoku copper-clad aluminium coil which are tuned by Golden Ears acoustic team for superior music performance. It has 80ms low latency audio making it suitable for gaming and video calls.



Vivo Neckband wireless headset uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, which allows faster connection in a range of up to 10 meters with compatible devices, and works with Vivo’s Jovi assistant.



The wearable comes with a button with Quick Switch, volume, skip track, phone calls, voice assistant. They also feature IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.



The headset sports a 129mAh battery that claims to offer up to 18 hours music playback on a 50%-60% volume level and 12 hours of talk time. It also supports fast charging via USB-C, providing 5 hours of listening time after just 10 minutes of charging. It weighs at 24 grams.