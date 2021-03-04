Advertisement

Vivo neckband-style headphones announced with up to 18 hours of battery life

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2021 2:07 pm

Latest News

Vivo Neckband wireless headset uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, which allows faster connection in a range of up to 10 meters with compatible devices.
Advertisement

Along with the Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e smartphones, Vivo has also announced its Neckband wireless headset in China. The product is priced at 299 yuan (Rs 3,370 approx.) and it comes in Feather Grey, Black and Blue colours.

The new headset has a neckband style and is shaped for comfortable wear. There is 11.2mm dynamic driver with Japan’s Daikoku copper-clad aluminium coil which are tuned by Golden Ears acoustic team for superior music performance. It has 80ms low latency audio making it suitable for gaming and video calls.

Vivo Neckband wireless headset uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, which allows faster connection in a range of up to 10 meters with compatible devices, and works with Vivo’s Jovi assistant.

The wearable comes with a button with Quick Switch, volume, skip track, phone calls, voice assistant. They also feature IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

The headset sports a 129mAh battery that claims to offer up to 18 hours music playback on a 50%-60% volume level and 12 hours of talk time. It also supports fast charging via USB-C, providing 5 hours of listening time after just 10 minutes of charging. It weighs at 24 grams.

Samsung rolls out Android 11 based One UI 3.1 update to Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Flipkart introduces Voice Search in Hindi and English, enables customers to discover, buy products

Redmi Note 10 Series launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, Super AMOLED displays and more

Realme GT 5G announced with 64MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate

WhatsApp is rolling out Voice and Video calls feature to desktop app, WhatsApp Web

OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in Q2 2021

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS earbuds launched in India

EPOS launches ADAPT 100 series headphones for office professionals

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies