Vivo laptop with 11th-Gen Intel CPUs said to launch in India soon

Vivo is said to be launching new laptops soon. The company is said to be now conducting a survey asking users about their laptop preferences.

Vivo laptops leaks

According to a report of 91Mobiles, Vivo is expected to launch its laptops in two screen sizes. However, the exact screen sizes has not been revealed in the leak. Given that Asus is already selling laptops under the VivoBook brand in India, it remains to be seen how the laptop from Vivo could be named.

In terms of the processor, the upcoming Vivo laptops could feature the latest Intel 11th-generation processor. It is likely to launch in Core i3 and Core i5 variants, No other details of the laptop have been revealed in the leak.

The leak also revealed that Vivo has successfully conducted a smartwatch survey in India. Vivo is expected to launch Vivo Watch alongside the Vivo X70 series in India in September.

At the moment, Vivo has not announced any officially about its laptops. Might be the company’s laptops will make its debut in the country later this year. If the rumours are true, the laptops will take on such as Xiaomi, which sells several laptops under its Mi and Redmi brands.

Vivo’s sister brand Realme is also gearing up to launch its Realme Book laptop in India. Vivo and Realme are both owned by BBK Electronics.

Meanwhile, Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its new Vivo X70 series in India next month. The series will likely include Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro Plus. They are said to be launched when Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes in India.

As per rumours, the vanilla X70 and X70 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the X70 Pro Plus will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC. They could be priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 70,000 in the country.