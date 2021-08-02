HomeNewsVivo X70 series India price, launch timeline tipped

Vivo X70 series India price, launch timeline tipped

The Vivo X70 series has been tipped to launch in September and the price for the series has also been tipped.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo X70 series India

Highlights

  • The Vivo X70 series has been tipped to launch sometime in September
  • The pricing for a couple of devices in the series has been leaked
  • The Vivo X70 seried could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC

The Vivo X70 series flagships are being expected to launch in India during September. An update regarding the same has been shared by a publication that seems to confirm the launch timeline and the pricing for a couple of phones in Vivo X70 series in India.

The leak comes from 91Mobiles, who cites its source as an anonymous Vivo official, states that the Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro Plus will launch in September. The launch timeline falls in line with an earlier leak which states the X70 series from Vivo will launch alongside the IPL 2021 season resume.

Vivo X70 Series Price (Rumoured)

The source has also revealed tentative prices for the Vivo X70 and the Vivo X70 Pro. As per the leak, the Vivo X70 Pro price in India will be around Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus will come at a more expensive costing, around Rs 70,000. The vanilla X70 price hasn’t been revealed. However, it can be assumed that it would be under Rs 50,000.

Vivo X70 Series Specifications (Rumoured)

Back in April, it was rumored that Vivo X70 Pro+ would be the top-end smartphone in the series that will pack a 4500mAh battery inside with 66W fast charging support. In addition, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to have a 1/1.28-inch sensor, and the company may partner with Zeiss again for the cameras.

Additionally, the devices could sport a Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. There should be a punch-hole design and Gorilla Glass 6 too. One or all of the smartphones in the series could draw power from the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

There’s no official confirmation regarding the launch of these devices from Vivo, so the information shared should be taken with a pinch of salt.

