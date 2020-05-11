Vivo G1 5G launched with 6.44-inch AMOLED Display , Samsung Exynos 980 SoC

Vivo G1 comes as an enterprise edition of its Vivo S6 5G which was launched last month, targeted at government and enterprise clients.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched Vivo G1 5G smartphone in China. Vivo G1 5G comes with a single storage variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at 3498 Yuan (roughly Rs 37,500). It comes in Black colour.



Vivo G1 comes as an enterprise edition of its Vivo S6 5G which was launched last month, targeted at government and enterprise clients. It offers a dual-domain system that allows users to maintain work and personal profiles on a single device, separately. This eliminates the need to carry two phones.



Vivo G1 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ ( 2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED HDR10 display. It is powered by a Samsung Exynos 980 SoC which features an integrated 5G modem. It packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10 operating system.



Vivo G1 is equipped with a circular quad-camera setup which is said to be a 48-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. It has a 32 megapixels selfie camera housed within its dewdrop-notch at the front.



There will be a massive 4,500mAh battery which carries support for 18W fast-charging. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.