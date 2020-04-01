  • 19:35 Apr 01, 2020

Vivo S6 5G announced with 48MP quad rear cameras, Exynos 980, 4500mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2020 11:22 am

Latest News

Vivo S6 5G runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Vivo has launched the Vivo S6 5G smartphone at an online event in China. The Vivo S6 5G is priced at 2698 Yuan (Rs 28,680 approx.) for the 128GB storage version and the 256GB storage version costs 2998 Yuan (Rs 31,880 approx.). It comes in White, Blue and Black colours.

Vivo S6 5G features a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a 2.26GHz Exynos 980 octa-core processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. It supports both SA/NSA 5G standards and comes in a dual SIM dual standby variant.

Vivo S6 5G

For the camera, the Vivo S6 5G has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.08 aperture.

The phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo S6 5G measures 161.66 x 74.66 x 8.68mm and it weighs 181 grams.

Latest News from Vivo

