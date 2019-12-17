  • 23:21 Dec 18, 2019

Vivo announces FunTouch OS 10 update roadmap

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2019 11:52 am

The Android Pie-based software brings a minimal UI, live wallpapers, and animated lock screen, among other things.
At the launch of Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro smartphones, Vivo unveiled the rollout roadmap for Funtouch OS 10 that will bring loads of new features and improvements to the device.

 

The company announced an update roadmap, with three batches of updates starting in February for the Vivo devices. Notably, this rollout roadmap is for China only. The Android Pie-based software brings a minimal UI, live wallpapers, and animated lock screen, among other things.

In the first batch, the Vivo phones which will get the FunTouch OS 10 update are Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27 8+128GB, Vivo Nex, Vivo Nex Screen Fingerprint, Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition, and Vivo S5 will get the update.

The second batch will see phones like the Vivo Z5, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5x, Vivo S1, and Vivo S1 Pro phones get the update.

Lastly, the third batch will include phones like the Vivo X21s, Vivo X23, Vivo X23 Symphony Edition, Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z3i Standard Edition.

