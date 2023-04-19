VingaJoy PRO SP-71 BADSHAH Portable Wireless Speaker launched in India

VingaJoy has announced the launch of its new PRO SP – 71 BADSHAH Wireless Speaker with TWS Function in India. The new speaker from the brand comes with features such as FM Radio support, 4 hours of battery backup and more. Read on to know further details about the speaker.

VingaJot Pro SP-71 Badshah Wireless Speaker: Price, Specs

The new speaker from VingaJoy is priced at Rs 2,890. The company is also offering a 6 months warranty. The PRO SP – 71 BADSHAH Wireless Speaker is available on offline stores across India.

The newly launched BADSHAH wireless speaker is equipped with features like USB Charging, built-in microphone and portable speaker. It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. The speaker also boasts features like FM connectivity.

Compatible and easily pairable with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well, this speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 1800 mAh battery that can play music for more than 4 hours on a single recharge. VingaJoy PRO SP – 71 BADSHAH Wireless Speaker comes with the Bluetooth 5.0 and has an operating range of up to 10 m range.

