VingaJoy launches Rock Series Neckband at Rs 2,999 in India

VingaJoy has announced the launch of its Neckband CL – 6320 ‘Rock Series’. The VingaJoy Rock Series is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available at all nearby retail stores.

VingaJoy Rock Series Features

The neckband, as claimed by the company, will deliver up to 25 hours of playtime on a single charge and 300 hours of standby time. This device also features several excellent properties that will give users the required comfort and entertainment.

VingaJoy’s light-weight and sporty design neckband is an ideal workout companion. With this design, the consumers do not have to worry about tangling wires or dropping earbuds.

In addition, the VingaJoy Rock Series neckband will allow users to enjoy richer and dynamic music without any disturbance. It comes with a 6-months warranty, and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Besides, it is a type-C interface.

Previously VingaJoy launched VingaJoy GBT-270 wireless Karaoke Speaker. The new party speaker is priced at Rs 2,999. It comes with the latest Bluetooth feature V5.0. The device can be connected to Bluetooth devices within 3 metres of range. The product also features a USB reader and TF card slot to play MP3 music files or plugin any device via Aux. Further, the built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery of 2400 mAH provides for extended playback. The company claims to offer music streaming of 8 hours on a full charge.

Moving on, the speaker also supports hands-free calling and an impressive bass with the high stereo feature. The 5 watts high-power output party speaker comes with a microphone. There is dynamic LED lighting in the front along with flashing DJ lights containing five colour modes and simple controls.

VingaJoy GBT-270 speaker also comes equipped with a built-in FM radio. The company says that the free wired mic is ideal for karaoke sessions.