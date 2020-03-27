VingaJoy FitLife 2.0 W-200 fitness band launched in India

The FitLife 2.0 W-200 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,399 and it is available for purchase from Vingajoy.com and other leading E-commerce platforms.

VingaJoy, a new entrant in the accessories market, has announced the launch of a new fitness band known as FitLife 2.0 W-200 in India. The FitLife 2.0 W-200 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,399 and it is available for purchase from Vingajoy.com and other leading E-commerce platforms.

The fitness watch is the successor to the last fitness band W-100. The fitness band comes with a smartwatch-like design and it is available in two colour options including Trendy Blue and Deep Black. The fitness watch offers wireless connectivity with smartphones via Lefun Health application.

The fitness band comes with a lithium-ion battery that brand claims provide up to 12 hours of battery life. It features in-built heart rate tracker, blood pressure tracker, calories counting feature along with the pace tracker. The fitness watch also offers sleep monitoring sensor, call alerts, message reminders and more essential features.

Speaking on the launch, Mandeep Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “FitLife 2.0 offers a great experience by tracking the physical activities of the person, and that too, with premium design and the best technology. We believe that the product is the need of the hour as people are always looking for products that are stylish yet useful with a variety of features related to fitness and physical activities.”