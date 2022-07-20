ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor launched in India

ViewSonic has launched their latest professional gaming monitor XG2431 in India. It will be available in Amazon Prime day sales. ViewSonic XG2431 Gaming Monitor will be exclusively on Amazon for the price of Rs 33,300.

ViewSonic XG2431 Gaming Monitor Features

XG2431 is a sleek monitor with 24-inch display. It is equipped with the world’s most responsive IPS panel in a gaming monitor that delivers vibrant visuals with a staggering 0.5ms (GtG) response time, says the company. It comes with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD (1080p) resolution that supports adaptive sync for variable refresh rates (VRR) from both AMD and NVIDIA graphics units.

Additionally, the display has a refresh rate of 240Hz and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified, to deliver a smooth gaming experience. The monitor is equipped with the ViewSonic PureXP technology that utilizes advanced backlight strobe technology to reduce motion blur, image ghosting and strobe crosstalk.

The technology gives the option to toggle its intensity upto four different levels (light, normal, extreme, and ultra) and an optional Custom XP+ mode in which the users can tune the response times to as low as 0.1ms or achieve a brighter overall image with backlight strobe. The monitor thus boasts of excellent motion blur reduction and maximized visual clarity in fast-paced, competitive games.

With the VESA Display HDR 400 certification, the XG2431 levels the playing field between First-Person Shooter (FPS), Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games effortlessly.

One of the key USP of this gaming monitor is that it is the first in the world to be certified under the ‘Blur Busters Approved 2.0’ program. For this, it had to pass the rigorous display motion testing thresholds set by Blur Busters.

The monitor also has a frameless design, and ergonomic stand for flexibility with tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustments. This gives gamers the freedom to angle and move the display according to their comfort. Gamers can drag-free mouse movements with the additional expandable Mouse Anchor.