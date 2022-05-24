Vi launches new international roaming packs starting at Rs 599

Vi has launched new international unlimited roaming packs for its customers. The new Vi unlimited international roaming packs start from Rs 599 and go till Rs 5,999.

Vi international roaming packs

Vi post-paid customers travelling to destinations such as UAE, UK, USA, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Thailand, Brazil and more can opt for Vi Unlimited International Roaming packs. They start from Rs 599 offering 24 hour validity to Rs 5999 pack that comes with 28 days validity.

The ‘Always On’ feature on all roaming packs ensures that customers do not get charged exorbitant rates while on international roaming even after the expiry of the subscribed pack. For example if travelers who have subscribed to the 7 day Vi Postpaid Roaming Pack, have to extend their stay, they can continue to use their phone for voice, SMS and data, and will be charged standard rates till the user’s usage value doesn’t cross Rs 599. They offer unlimited voice calls and data.

Upon crossing Rs 599, the user will be billed @Rs 599 for each additional day that they use the International roaming facility. With these packs, users can roam worry-free with unlimited Voice calls and Data on its roaming networks across top travel destinations globally.

In addition, all REDX customers with individual and family plan (primary member) can enjoy one international trip every year with 7 days Vi International Roaming Free pack worth Rs 2999.

Vi recently introduced a Rs 151 prepaid plan that includes a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The new prepaid plan comes with a total of 8GB of data with a validity of 30 days. Users will have access to free three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. This will allow them to watch IPL 2022 matches, movies, and TV shows, as well as other Hotstar-eligible content using smartphone.