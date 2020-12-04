Advertisement

V-Guard Iris series of water heaters launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 04, 2020 2:26 pm

The V-Guard Iris series comes with a product warranty of 2 years and heating element warranty of 3 years and inner tank warranty of 7 years.
V-Guard’s has launched new Iris series of water heaters in the market as the temperature drops to single-digit in several parts of the country. The Iris series comes with a product warranty of 2 years and heating element warranty of 3 years and inner tank warranty of 7 years.

 

The Iris and Iris DG water heaters come with powerful heating element and rustproof tank. This series comes with a sleek design and an exterior body that is made of rustproof engineered polymer and sturdy inner tank. The company claims that the power consumption of this 5-star rated water heater is less compared to the other water heaters in the market.

The Iris DG Series electric water heater from V-Guard comes with a unique 3 mm thick coating that has been created using Engineered Polymer Anti Corrosion Technology which makes IRIS DG resistant to rust & also suitable for any kind of water, thus increasing the life span of the product.

 

It comes with an energy saving Vitreous enamel coated Incoloy 800 heating element. All it takes is just few minutes for piping hot water. Iris series water heater is built with a pressure withstanding compatibility up to 8kg/cm2 making it an ideal choice for high rise buildings.

 

The water heater series include LED display for real time temperature indication, multifunctional safety valve, adjustable capillary thermostat for temperature regulation and rustproof dual colour ABS outer body.

