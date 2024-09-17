Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tablets up for Pre Reservation

Samsung Electronics announced on Tuesday that pre-reservations for its upcoming flagship Galaxy tablets are now open in India. Customers can secure their devices by making a pre-booking at a nominal fee, gaining early access benefits and the chance to receive their tablets shortly after the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tablets Pre-Reservation

Customers can pre-order these new tablets for Rs. 1,000 through various platforms, including Samsung’s official website, Samsung India Smart Cafés, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and authorized retail stores. Those who pre-order will also receive additional benefits valued at Rs. 3,499.

Rumours of Galaxy Tab S10 Series Launch

Samsung has not officially disclosed details about the tablets, but there is speculation that the Galaxy Tab S10 series will be unveiled soon. Online leaks and renders of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have already surfaced, giving hints about their possible design and specifications. The series is expected to be powered by the company’s Galaxy AI suite, which integrates enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

Read More:

Samsung Expands F Series with Galaxy F05 Launch in India at ₹7,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is Available for Rs 1,09,999: Should You Consider it Over Pixel 9 Pro XL?

Specifications of the Galaxy Tab S10 Series (Rumoured)

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is expected to feature a 12.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the higher-end Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra could offer a 14.6-inch display. The S10+ model may come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the S10 Ultra is tipped to include 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage capacity.

In terms of camera features, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is rumoured to include a single 12-megapixel front-facing camera, while the Ultra variant may come with dual 12-megapixel front cameras. Both models are expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

Powering the devices, the Galaxy Tab S10+ could be supported by a 10,090mAh battery, while the S10 Ultra might include an 11,200mAh battery.