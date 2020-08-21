Advertisement

Upcoming Poco Phone with 120Hz Refresh Rate teased

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 21, 2020 9:10 pm

Latest News

The upcoming Poco Phone will be launched this month.
Advertisement

 Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is planning to launch a new phone which will come with a 120Hz display.

 

 Angus Kai Ho Ng, Poco executive, tweeted that a new phone is going to come with an ultra-high refresh rate of 120Hz but later deleted it. However, a tipster on Twitter claims that the executive mentioned 120Hz AMOLED display. Poco has launched three phones in India - Poco F1, Poco X2 Pro, and Poco M2 Pro which is a tweaked version of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Advertisement

 

Angus Kai Ho Ng tweeted "Recently I've fallen in love with Hz. Then I found out, POCO loves Hz too!" which confirms the presence of a high refresh rate (Probably 120Hz). In the deleted tweet, Kai mentioned the actual refresh rate but then deleted it, says tipster Abhishek Yadav.

 

 

He also claimed that the phone will be launched in this month itself. Earlier this month he tweeted "OnePlus Nord or... wait for the new POCO?" which hinted that the Poco will soon bring a new smartphone which will be a direct competitor to the latest OnePlus Nord.

 

In a related development, a few days ago, a new Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J20CG appeared on Indonesia's TKDN authority website as per leaker Mukul Sharma. However, this listing did not reveal the actual specifications of the device and the same model number was also spotted in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in July which is related to the brand POCO. He also claimed that the model number M2007J20CG will be the company's high-end smartphone.

 

If the launch is imminent this month, we're pretty sure we'll get to know about more features in a day or two.

Poco teases new smartphone launch in India to take on OnePlus Nord

Poco X2 gets Android 10 based MIUI 12 update in India

Xiaomi to officially roll out new MIUI update to remove Mi Browser Pro, Mint Browser

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG K31 launched with dual rear cameras, Android 10

Oppo F17 to launch alongside Oppo F17 Pro in India soon

Nokia C3 to launch in India soon, to be available with 1-Year replacement guarantee

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies