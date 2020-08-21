Upcoming Poco Phone with 120Hz Refresh Rate teased

The upcoming Poco Phone will be launched this month.

Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is planning to launch a new phone which will come with a 120Hz display.

Angus Kai Ho Ng, Poco executive, tweeted that a new phone is going to come with an ultra-high refresh rate of 120Hz but later deleted it. However, a tipster on Twitter claims that the executive mentioned 120Hz AMOLED display. Poco has launched three phones in India - Poco F1, Poco X2 Pro, and Poco M2 Pro which is a tweaked version of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Angus Kai Ho Ng tweeted "Recently I've fallen in love with Hz. Then I found out, POCO loves Hz too!" which confirms the presence of a high refresh rate (Probably 120Hz). In the deleted tweet, Kai mentioned the actual refresh rate but then deleted it, says tipster Abhishek Yadav.

He also claimed that the phone will be launched in this month itself. Earlier this month he tweeted "OnePlus Nord or... wait for the new POCO?" which hinted that the Poco will soon bring a new smartphone which will be a direct competitor to the latest OnePlus Nord.

In a related development, a few days ago, a new Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J20CG appeared on Indonesia's TKDN authority website as per leaker Mukul Sharma. However, this listing did not reveal the actual specifications of the device and the same model number was also spotted in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in July which is related to the brand POCO. He also claimed that the model number M2007J20CG will be the company's high-end smartphone.

If the launch is imminent this month, we're pretty sure we'll get to know about more features in a day or two.