Poco teases new smartphone launch in India to take on OnePlus Nord

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 05, 2020 2:23 pm

Poco will soon bring a new smartphone which will be a direct competitor to the latest OnePlus Nord.
Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand recently launched Poco M2 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Now the brand will be launching a new smartphone in the country which will take on the recently launched OnePlus Nord.

Poco's Product Marketing Manager Angus Kai Ho Ng on his Twitter handle has asked fans if they would go for the OnePlus Nord or wait for a new Poco smartphone. The tweet hints that the Poco will soon bring a new smartphone which will be a direct competitor to the latest OnePlus Nord.



He shared the tweet with hashtag ‘#POCOcomingsoon. To this, the Poco Global account also replied and confirmed that a new smartphone is set to debut in the market very soon.

As of now, there is no confirmation from Poco about the name of the new device or its details. But there is one thing confirmed, the smartphone will give OnePlus Nord a strong competition.

As per a previous report, Poco C3 is tipped to launch soon in India. Poco C3 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website with model number M2006C3MI revealing Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. This model has already received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which suggests that the phone might be launched soon in India.

The M2006C3MI model number seems to be a variant of the M2006C3MG model number that belongs to the global edition of the Redmi 9C. Hence, the Poco C3 is most likely to be a rebranded Redmi 9C for India.


OnePlus Nord will go on sale in India starting tomorrow. OnePlus Nord will be available at 12 AM IST on 6th August via  Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorized Stores. OnePlus Nord will be available on Reliance Digital and MyJio Stores from August 7-12, followed by all authorized offline retail partners from August 12 onwards.



