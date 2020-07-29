Upcoming Mi 10 Pro Plus to come with Snapdragon 865 and 48MP main sensor?

Mi 10 Pro Plus will come with stereo speakers, a high refresh rate screen, in-display fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, IR sensor, 30x or above zoom and 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging.

Advertisement

Xiaomi is working on a new Mi 10 series smartphone dubbed as Mi 10 Pro Plus. The smartphone is expected to debut in China in the coming month.



Now ahead of the expected launch in August, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus with model number M2007J1SC has recorded a benchmarking score of 687,422 on AnTuTu benchmarks. As per a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and not the overclocked Snapdragon 865+ chipset.



In a separate post, the tipster has questioned the presence of a 108-megapixel sensor as the primary sensor. As per him, the main sensor in Mi 10 Pro Plus will be a 48-megapixel sensor.



Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun earlier teased some key details of the upcoming phone. As per Jun, Mi 10 Pro Plus will come with stereo speakers, a high refresh rate screen, in-display fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, IR sensor, 30x or above zoom and 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging.



The phone will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch waterfall display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.



Currently, Xiaomi has only one phone of the Mi 10 series in India which is Mi 10. Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced at starting Rs 49,999. The phone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Mi 10 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10.



Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera upfront. It has a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.