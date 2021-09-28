U&i Picnic Series party speaker with wireless karaoke mic launched for Rs 15,999

U&i has announced the launch of its new party speaker- ‘Picnic Series’ which comes with a wireless karaoke mic. The party speaker can be purchased at an introductory price of INR 15,999 from all leading retail stores, and is backed with a 12-months warranty.

U&i Picnic Series

The Picnic Series can be easily accessed with the fully functional remote control. The remote control enables the users to switch between various music modes.

The newly launched Picnic Series party speaker comes with a whopping 10,000W power output that makes you feel the bass reverberate through the area, and that can certainly build-up your mood for an amazing party.

With a Multicolour light display that goes with the music rhythm, users can experience every detail of the sound. The speaker is equipped with an attached trolley and in-built sturdy handle push bar for convenient movability, making it easy to carry along on the go.

Previously, U&i Sonic 1 and Sonic 3 speakers were launched at a price starting at Rs 699. They can be purchased from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms. A 1-Year warranty backs them.

The U&i Sonic 1 Speaker with 3W RMS specification provides up to 4 Hours of music time. It has V5.0 Bluetooth Version supporting the transmission Range of 10M. The Battery Capacity of 800 mAh allows 1.5 Hours Battery Charging Time and provides 3W Output. It is also IPX 4 water-resistant.

The Sonic 3 Speaker with 10W RMS specification allows 8 hours of nonstop music at a Transmission Range of 10M. It has a 1800 mAh Battery Capacity.

U&i has recently launched its new store in Delhi, Karol Bagh, one of the leading technology hubs. The store will offer easy access to the world of high-tech products from the house of U&i for consumers and gadgets lovers.