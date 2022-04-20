HomeNewsU&i launches Switcher Series 10000mAh 7-in-1 powerbank with flashlight

U&i launches Switcher Series 10000mAh 7-in-1 powerbank with flashlight

U&i Switcher Series 10000mAh Powerbank has been launched in India. It features four power cables for all three types of ports.

By The Mobile Indian Network
U&i Switcher Series 10000mAh Powerbank

U&i has announced the launch of U&i Switcher Series 10000mAh 7-in-1 Powerbank with Flashlight for your smartphone needs. The newly launched Switcher Series Powerbank is available at a price point of Rs 2,999. It comes with a 1-year warranty from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

U&i Switcher Series 10000mAh Powerbank Features

The U&i Switcher Series is a powerful 10000mAh powerbank that can fast-charge almost any device that needs it. A conventional smartphone can be recharged almost thrice, allowing you to be away from your wall adapter for up to 4 days in a row.

The powerbank features four power cables for all three types of ports: Micro USB, Type-C, and Lightning. In short, any Android or Apple smartphone, headphones, and BT speakers can be charged up to 3 times.

ALSO READ: U&i launches Bubble Series wireless speaker in India

The powerbank also has an attached USB-A cable that allows itself to charge directly from any USB port from a laptop, desktop, or power adapter. Additionally, the powerbank also features a micro USB port for charging itself, a USB Type-C port for charging itself and power output, and two USB Type-A ports for charging two devices with the help of a USB Cable. In short, you could charge up to six devices simultaneously. A battery charge indicator is also available so you can see the amount of power remaining in the internal batteries.

Further, the USP of U&i UiPB 3483 is the built-in flashlight or COB light— 20 micro LEDs on the face of the powerbank that produces a very bright illumination in the room.

Additionally, two LEDs on the bottom also act as flashlights that can focus the light into a beam. One can use it as a temporary work light or an emergency light when the lights go out.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleOnePlus Nord N20 5G launched with Snapdragon 695, 4500mAh battery
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.