U&i launches new Neckband Bluetooth Earphones

U&i has launched two new Neckband series in India, namely the Perfect series and the Canvas series.

U&i has announced the launch of two new Bluetooth Neckbands – Canvas and Perfect Neckband Series. The neckbands provide up to 30 hours of playtime with just 2 hours of charging, thanks to the 250 mAh battery. Owing to their shape and design, these are lightweight and sleek in design.

U&i Perfect and Canvas neckband series are available at an introductory price of Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,699, respectively. These neckbands come backed with a 12-months warranty and can be purchased from all leading retail stores.

Equipped with Multi-Functional and Volume/Track Control Buttons, these neckbands offer bass and stereo sound with passive noise cancellation. Moreover, with its in-built microphone, users can enjoy two-way interaction clearly.

In related news, U&i recently launched a Picnic Series party speaker. It comes with a whopping 10,000W power output that makes you feel the bass reverberate through the area, and that can certainly build up your mood for the party.

With a Multicolour light display that goes with the music rhythm, users can experience every sound detail. In addition, the speaker is equipped with an attached trolley and in-built sturdy handle push bar for convenient movability, making it easy to carry along on the go.

Previously, U&i Sonic 1 and Sonic 3 speakers were launched at a price starting at Rs 699. The U&i Sonic 1 Speaker with 3W RMS specification provides up to 4 hours of music time. It has a V5.0 Bluetooth Version supporting the transmission Range of 10M. The Battery Capacity of 800 mAh allows 1.5 Hours Battery Charging Time and provides 3W Output.

