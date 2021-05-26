Advertisement

U&i launches Flame Portable Bluetooth Party speaker for Rs 1,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2021 1:57 pm

The New Wireless Speaker comes with an output of 5 Watts and 1200 mah battery.
U&i has today launched its latest Portable Bluetooth Party speaker – Flame. The speaker is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms. It comes in Black colour.

 

U&i Flame wireless speaker is a one-of-a-kind light-weight party-oriented speaker and can be easily carried from one place to another. Also, there is a phone resting holder where the user can easily place their smartphone without the fear of falling.

U&i Flame comes with a 1200 mAh battery which gives music for 4 hours. Apart from Bluetooth, one can also play their favorite tracks on Bash using a USB cable, TF card, FM, and Aux cable. The portable party speaker has inbuilt disco light which works when the speaker is on and playing songs.

 

With its output of 5 Watts, the speaker is perfect for all the Fun and party activities. The speaker comes with features like True Wireless Connection (TWS) which allow you to connect two speakers simultaneously via Bluetooth V5.0. Flame also has a Hands-Free calling facility which allows you to take and attend your calls.

