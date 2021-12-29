U&i launches a range of earphones and neckband, price starts Rs 799

U&i has launched its new wireless tech products- Batman Series, Missile Series, Pink Series and Screw Series. The newly launched products are calimed to deliver phenomenal sound quality with excellent power backup.

Pricing and Availability:

· U&i Batman Series Wireless Earphone is available at Rs 3,499.

· U&i Missile Series Wireless Earphone is available at Rs 3,499.

· U&i Pink Series Wireless Neckband is available at Rs 2,499.

· U&i Screw Series Wireless Single Earphone is available at Rs 799.

U&i Batman Series Wireless Earphone

The U&i Batman Series Wireless Earphone comes with a 30-hour backup. For ease of connectivity, it is fitted with Bluetooth version 5.1+EDR. The earphone boasts of a battery capacity is 40mAh with a talk time of 6 hours in total.

Furthermore, the earphones and the charging case both take 1.5 hours to fully charge with the charging case battery capacity of 350mAh. They come with an output of 5V/100mA. It’s standby time is 500 hours with a transmission distance of 10 metres.

U&i Missile Series Wireless Earphone

The U&i Missile Series Wireless Earphone is equipped with a touch sensor and comes with a 20-hour backup. Its transmission distance is that of 10 metres with a standby time of 400 hours. With an output of 5V/100mA, it has a 5.0+EDR Bluetooth. This Earphone has a battery capacity of 30mAh with a talk time of 4 hours and charging time of 1 hour. Moreover, the battery capacity of the charging case is 260mAh and takes 1.5 hours to fully charge.

U&i Pink Series Wireless Neckband

The U&i Pink Series Wireless Neckband comes with Bluetooth version of 5.1, its standby time is 2100 hours. The talking time, as well as music time of this neckband, is 25 hours each. This U&i Pink Series Wireless Neckband has a battery capacity of 210mAh and takes 1-3 hours to fully charge. Moreover, it comes with a C-Type charger.

The maximum time of the speaker to be on standby without charging can go upto 2100 hours with a transmission distance of 10metres. Its input power is 1.0A and that of output is 3mWX2, which means comparatively, it takes much less power to charge as compared to its performance.

U&i Screw Series Wireless Single Earphone

The U&i Screw Series Wireless Single Earphone has a talk time of 24 hours. It comes with a Bluetooth version of V5.0 and its frequency ranges from 20-20000Hz. This earphone’s microphone sensitivity is -85dBm. It offers a wireless distance of 10m along with the charging time and standby time of 2 hours and 20 hours each. It contains a lithium battery of 3.7V, with a capacity of 60mAh. The file formats supported by this earphone are A2DP/HFP/HSP/ AVRCP, easing the process of connectivity.