U&i Express power bank launched with 10,000 mAh charging capacity

U&i has today launched “Express” - Power Bank with 10,000 mAh charging capacity, a new addition to its existing line-up of Power Banks.

U&i Express power bank is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.

The Express power bank comes with simple design. With its built quality and its lightweight, it can slip easily into your pocket as compared to other bulky power banks.

Express is a 3rd generation power bank and is made using a superior quality alloy plastic shell which makes it dust and shockproof. The newly launched power bank boasts of an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, overheating and eminent short circuits.

With a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh, it also comes with multiple and fast charging capabilities and can charge the devices at faster speeds. One can also charge/connect up to 2 devices of 5V simultaneously. The Express power bank comes with 1 free C to C charging cable.

Express power bank consists of a Lithium Polymer Battery and is available in shiny black colour that can complement any of the connected devices.

Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder, and Director, U&i commented “U&i has launched Express power bank, value for money device for our users with an unmatched quality. With this launch, we are adding the latest trendy yet appealing smart power bank to our existing range of power banks and we’ll be looking forward to launching superior and innovative products time and again.”