U&i announces new Cruise neckband wireless earphones

U&i has announced the launch of its all-new Cruise Neckband Series. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is comfortable to wear while running or walking, says the company. The new U&i Cruise Neckband Series can be purchased from all leading online and offline retail stores across India. It comes at a price point of Rs 2,499 and is backed with 12 months warranty.

Cruise Neckband Series boasts of Bluetooth technology 5.0 which makes it compatible with both Android and iOS devices. One can easily pair the neckband with any device and it also offers a range of connectivity upto 10 m.

The neckband offers “rich bass HD stereo sound” with passive noise cancellation. With an available voice assistant, the neckband lets you navigate the music, make/ receive calls without the hassle of staring at your smartphone constantly. The neckband has a 200mAh battery with a charging time of 2 hours.

The brand launched four new neckbands back in mid-July. The Rapid, Possible and Buddy series wireless earphones are priced at Rs 2,999. The Secret series earphones are priced at Rs 2,199. The series comes bolstered with Bluetooth technology 5.0. They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. These earphones provide a range of connectivity up to 10-12 meters.

The rapid series of neckband has a 460mAh battery. The neckband offers a battery backup of 50 hours as per the company’s claims. The neckband has a charging time of 4 – 5 hours with a transmission distance of 10 meters. One can charge the earphones via the Micro-USB cable.