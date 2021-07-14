HomeNewsU&i launches four new neckbands in India

U&i launches four new neckbands in India

U&i has launched four new wireless neckband earphones in India. The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 and support both Android and iOS devices.

U&i has announced the launch of four wireless neckband earphones. The newly launched wireless neckbands are- ‘Rapid Series neckband’, ‘Possible Series neckband’, ‘Buddy Series neckband’, and ‘Secret Series neckband’.

The Rapid, Possible and Buddy series wireless earphones are priced at Rs 2,999. The Secret series earphones are priced at Rs 2,199. The newly launched U&i neckbands can be purchased from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms. A 1-Year warranty backs them.

The newly launched series of U&i neckbands is comfortable to wear while running, walking, and doing outdoor activities per the company. The series comes bolstered with Bluetooth technology 5.0. They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. These earphones provide a range of connectivity up to 10-12 meters.

Rapid Series Neckband Specifications

  • Battery Capacity: 460 mAh
  • Battery Backup: 50 Hours
  • BT Version: 5.0
  • Color: Black
  • Charging Times: 4-5 Hours
  • Transmission Distance: 10 m
  • Charging Type: Micro USB

Possible Series Neckband Specifications

  • Battery Capacity: 500 mAh
  • Battery Backup: 60 Hours
  • BT Version: 5.0
  • Color: Black
  • Charging Times: 2-3 Hours
  • Transmission Distance: 12 m
  • Charging Type: Micro USB

Buddy Series Neckband Specifications

  • Battery Capacity: 500 mAh
  • Battery Backup: 50 Hours
  • BT Version: 5.0
  • Color: Black/Dark Blue/Silver/Dark Green
  • Charging Times: 2 Hours
  • Transmission Distance: 10m
  • Charging Type: Micro USB

Secret Series Neckband Specifications

  • Battery Capacity: 165 mAh
  • Battery Backup: 16 Hours
  • BT Version: 5.0
  • Color: Golden/Black Combo
  • Charging Times: 2 Hours
  • Transmission Distance: 10m
  • Charging Type: Micro USB

