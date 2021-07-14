U&i launches four new neckbands in India

U&i has announced the launch of four wireless neckband earphones. The newly launched wireless neckbands are- ‘Rapid Series neckband’, ‘Possible Series neckband’, ‘Buddy Series neckband’, and ‘Secret Series neckband’.

The Rapid, Possible and Buddy series wireless earphones are priced at Rs 2,999. The Secret series earphones are priced at Rs 2,199. The newly launched U&i neckbands can be purchased from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms. A 1-Year warranty backs them.

The newly launched series of U&i neckbands is comfortable to wear while running, walking, and doing outdoor activities per the company. The series comes bolstered with Bluetooth technology 5.0. They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. These earphones provide a range of connectivity up to 10-12 meters.

Read More: U&i launches CAN Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for Rs 2,199

Rapid Series Neckband Specifications

Battery Capacity: 460 mAh

Battery Backup: 50 Hours

BT Version: 5.0

Color: Black

Charging Times: 4-5 Hours

Transmission Distance: 10 m

Charging Type: Micro USB

Possible Series Neckband Specifications

Battery Capacity: 500 mAh

Battery Backup: 60 Hours

BT Version: 5.0

Color: Black

Charging Times: 2-3 Hours

Transmission Distance: 12 m

Charging Type: Micro USB

Buddy Series Neckband Specifications

Battery Capacity: 500 mAh

Battery Backup: 50 Hours

BT Version: 5.0

Color: Black/Dark Blue/Silver/Dark Green

Charging Times: 2 Hours

Transmission Distance: 10m

Charging Type: Micro USB

Secret Series Neckband Specifications